Thingschain Price Up 34.3% Over Last Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $49,794.17 and approximately $28.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

