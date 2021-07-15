Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,035.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 525,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of -0.35.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $229,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.