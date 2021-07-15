Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Shares Down 0%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) shares fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.49 and last traded at $67.49. 225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.