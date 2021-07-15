Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38,645.05

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $38,645.05 and approximately $51,900.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00398314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

