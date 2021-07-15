ThreeFold Achieves Market Cap of $3.78 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $31,743.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00115211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,740.53 or 0.99948050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.99 or 0.01001333 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

