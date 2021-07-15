Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 35,664 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 346.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,664 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Paylocity worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $662,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

PCTY opened at $188.49 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $124.75 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 166.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.38.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

