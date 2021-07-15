Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of The Boston Beer worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The Boston Beer by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $919.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,033.25. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $618.65 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,236.47.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 28,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $1,545,057.28. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,412 shares of company stock worth $50,934,982 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

