Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of STAG Industrial worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.