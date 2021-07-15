Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,175 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after buying an additional 1,092,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,296,000 after buying an additional 489,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.15.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

