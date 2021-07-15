Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $44.54 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.97.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.