Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 346.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Paylocity worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY opened at $188.49 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $124.75 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.38. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

