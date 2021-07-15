Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 37,175 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,175 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8,295.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99,797 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.15.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

