Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 45,029 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,029 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 668.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

