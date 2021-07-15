Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 45,029 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,029 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

