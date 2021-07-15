Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.59 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 4,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 240,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

Specifically, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,065,077 shares of company stock valued at $24,408,618. Insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $987.12 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $19,879,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

