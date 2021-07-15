Thunder Token Reaches Market Cap of $61.39 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $61.39 million and $14.36 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012038 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00240578 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000807 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

