Tidal Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $3.29 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $51,029.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.89 or 0.00857738 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

