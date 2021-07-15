TIG Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 221.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.56 on Thursday, hitting $236.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,097. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.93. The stock has a market cap of $219.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $181.93 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $477,279.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 398,089 shares of company stock valued at $95,197,996. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

