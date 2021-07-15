Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Major Shareholder Buys $250,000.00 in Stock

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) major shareholder Crescat Portfolio Management L acquired 1,250,000 shares of Timberline Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TLRS stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Timberline Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.