Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Major Shareholder Buys $250,000.00 in Stock

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) major shareholder Crescat Portfolio Management L acquired 1,250,000 shares of Timberline Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of TLRS stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Timberline Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
