Tokes Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Tokes has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001616 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001570 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

