Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,110,000 shares, a growth of 115.3% from the June 15th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TNXP stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $318.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.33. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,125,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.