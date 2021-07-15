Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.41% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 337,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 108,641 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TR opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

