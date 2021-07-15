Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

OTCMKTS:TPZEF remained flat at $$13.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

