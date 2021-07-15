Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Cap Hits $30.49 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00102085 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $30.49 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00111180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00150388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,919.39 or 0.99852456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 934,422 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

