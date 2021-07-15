Tornado Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $223,288.28 and $42,091.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tornado has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for $37.21 or 0.00117121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00112883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00148547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,910.09 or 1.00426732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.17 or 0.01001330 BTC.

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

