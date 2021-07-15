Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tosoh in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tosoh’s FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tosoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of -0.03. Tosoh has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.