TotemFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $229,893.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, TotemFi has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $479,462.88 and approximately $229,893.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00116167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00148372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,510.28 or 0.99981564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.42 or 0.01000822 BTC.

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,444,495 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

