Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.73.

TOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,813,558 shares in the company, valued at C$278,860,975.12.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$34.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.49. The stock has a market cap of C$10.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$12.33 and a 1 year high of C$36.18.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

