Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Shares of TRMLF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.57. 12,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $29.43.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

