Tower token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $407,149.00 (TOWER)

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tower token coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tower token has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.00852019 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Tower token Profile

Tower token is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

