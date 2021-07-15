Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 131,769 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Tractor Supply worth $116,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $187.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.55.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.