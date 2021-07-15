TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGCU) Trading 0.2% Higher

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.01. 10,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 23,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

TradeUP Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUGCU)

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.