TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -36.84%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

