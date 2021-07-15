TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.47. TransAlta shares last traded at C$12.36, with a volume of 355,150 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -8.60.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -12.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

About TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

