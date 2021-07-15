TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 145,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGA opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $130.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.96. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

