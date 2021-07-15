Travala.com Market Cap Hits $96.14 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00006075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $96.14 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00114785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00150182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,953.09 or 1.00205284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00979477 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,626,868 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

