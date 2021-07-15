TravelNote (TVNT) Price Tops $0.0110

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a market cap of $23,747.57 and approximately $2,116.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00116167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00148372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,510.28 or 0.99981564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.42 or 0.01000822 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

