Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, an increase of 170.5% from the June 15th total of 193,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of TIG opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.78 million and a P/E ratio of 19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

