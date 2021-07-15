Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Up 175.5% in June

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 175.5% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TSRYY opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80.
About Treasury Wine Estates
