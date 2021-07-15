Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Up 175.5% in June

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 175.5% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TSRYY opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

