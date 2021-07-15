TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.04. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

