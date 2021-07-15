Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Trevena reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trevena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

TRVN stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $248.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow bought 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 149.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trevena by 200.0% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trevena by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 168,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 284,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

