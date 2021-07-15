Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.03.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

