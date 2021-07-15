TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.07% of TriNet Group worth $106,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $215,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,867 shares of company stock worth $5,166,354 over the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

Shares of TNET opened at $72.35 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.