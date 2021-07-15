Trinity Industries (TRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRN opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

