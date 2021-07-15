Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.