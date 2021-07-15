Tripio (TRIO) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Tripio coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $304,383.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.60 or 0.00873195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.