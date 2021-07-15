Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Triumph Group reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGI opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.17. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.