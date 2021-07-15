TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Holdings Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.96% of TrueBlue worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $845,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $466,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $26.52 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.69 million, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

