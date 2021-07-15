TrueChain (TRUE) Achieves Market Cap of $10.01 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueChain has a total market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00089405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00049344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.23 or 0.00851870 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005818 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

