Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazydays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Lazydays has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $229.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Lazydays by 10.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lazydays by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazydays by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $580,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,645 shares in the company, valued at $761,934.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,300 shares of company stock valued at $965,821 in the last 90 days. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

